India To Tighten Green Power Rules To Safeguard Grid Stability

India plans to tighten rules on renewable energy to protect its grid stability, requiring solar and wind power producers to stick more closely to their supply schedules or face penalties and loss of revenue.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission is considering further changes to how the gap between scheduled and actual power generation is calculated, according to a document posted on its website. The move follows last year’s decision to narrow the allowed limits for such deviations.

Unpredictable weather makes it difficult for green energy producers to meet scheduled supply, often causing surges or shortfalls that strain the grid’s balance. As grid operators push for stricter compliance to maintain stability, companies face pressure to invest in technology and storage systems.

“With improvement in forecasting techniques and the growing importance of grid security, it is appropriate to gradually align the deviation criteria for renewable generators with those applicable to conventional generators,” CERC said in the draft order.

The proposed changes highlight the rising operational challenges as renewables take up a larger share of India’s power mix, making accurate forecasting increasingly critical. The government has been issuing guidelines aimed at improving supply stability and regulatory compliance.