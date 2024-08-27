India To See 20 Lakh Jobs Across 1,900 Global Capability Centres By Next Year

India is projected to have 1,900 Global Capability Centres, employing over 20 lakh people by 2025, according to a report by staffing firm Teamlease Digital.

The job roles in the sector will be focused on generative artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and Robotic Process Automation. Further, the compensation offered by GCCs is 12-20% higher, as compared to information technology services or tech in non-tech sectors.

India currently has 1,600 GCCs employing 16.6 lakh professionals, and is poised to welcome 800 new GCCs in the next five-six years, said the report. There is also a growing trend of establishing GCCs in tier-II cities like Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara, indicating geographical diversification of tech opportunities across the country, it stated.

Skills that are in demand in the sector are PyTorch, AWS, DevOps, NLP, Kubernetes, Hyperledger Fabric, Blockchain, Tableau, SQL, and ServiceNow. In GCCs, AI/ML engineer job functions have a starting salary of Rs 8.2 lakh per annum, that can go up to Rs 43 lakh per annum at senior levels, with over eight years of experience.