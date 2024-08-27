India To See 20 Lakh Jobs Across 1,900 Global Capability Centres By Next Year
India currently has 1,600 GCCs employing 16.6 lakh professionals, and is poised to welcome 800 new GCCs in the next five-six years, a Teamlease report said.
India is projected to have 1,900 Global Capability Centres, employing over 20 lakh people by 2025, according to a report by staffing firm Teamlease Digital.
The job roles in the sector will be focused on generative artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and Robotic Process Automation. Further, the compensation offered by GCCs is 12-20% higher, as compared to information technology services or tech in non-tech sectors.
India currently has 1,600 GCCs employing 16.6 lakh professionals, and is poised to welcome 800 new GCCs in the next five-six years, said the report. There is also a growing trend of establishing GCCs in tier-II cities like Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara, indicating geographical diversification of tech opportunities across the country, it stated.
Skills that are in demand in the sector are PyTorch, AWS, DevOps, NLP, Kubernetes, Hyperledger Fabric, Blockchain, Tableau, SQL, and ServiceNow. In GCCs, AI/ML engineer job functions have a starting salary of Rs 8.2 lakh per annum, that can go up to Rs 43 lakh per annum at senior levels, with over eight years of experience.
In the IT products and services sector, a Big Data Developer can command a salary of Rs 9.7 LPA at starting levels and Rs 20.7 LPA at senior levels. Considering tech functions in non-tech sectors, the role of SAP ABAP consultant has a starting salary of approximately Rs 7.2 LPA that can go as high as Rs 31 LPA at eight years of experience.
“As we navigate the future, the Indian technology sector is poised for exponential growth, driven by the relentless pursuit of innovation and strategic investments in cutting-edge technologies. This surge is fueled by the rise of remote work and digital-first strategies, which have accelerated cloud computing adoption and are expected to propel the cloud market to grow at a CAGR of 22% over the next five years," said Neeti Sharma, chief executive officer of TeamLease Digital.
In IT products and services, cloud investment is set to grow by 25-30% in the next five years. IT products and services are expected to account for 8% of India's GDP by 2026 and create 14 million jobs by adopting cloud solutions, underlining the sector's potential for economic impact.
The traditionally non-tech industries are also being transformed through the use of advanced technologies with over 70% of the companies in telecom, media and entertainment, BFSI, and energy and utilities sectors, dedicating more than 20% of their technology budgets to digital advancements.
The tech talent pool in this non-tech sector is also expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.86% reaching from 7.65 lakh in fiscal 2022 to 11.15 lakh by fiscal 2027, highlighting the increasing integration of technology across various traditional industries, according to the report.