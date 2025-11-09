India To Emerge As Largest Scotch Market, Deals With Malt Makers Eyed: SWA

India is poised to become the largest global scotch whisky market in value and volume terms over the next few years, fuelled by competitive intensity, premiumisation and economic growth, Scotch Whisky Association Chief Executive Mark Kent CMG has said.

Mark Kent also appreciated the rise of India's single malt whisky, saying the Scotch Whisky Association is looking for partnerships with them not only for export to the UK market but also to explore other global markets together.