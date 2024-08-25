India To Deploy Up To 50 Small Modular Nuclear Reactors, Says Tata Consulting Engineers CEO

India aims to deploy 40-50 small modular nuclear reactors, mostly to replace captive thermal power plants, as it aims to achieve the goal of net-zero emissions by 2070. A top industry official said that the 220-MWe pressurised heavy water reactor was being redesigned using 3D design platforms with an aim to achieve a high degree of standardisation that would allow easy deployment, even in old thermal power plants used by the steel, aluminium, copper and the cement industries.