India To Build Nuclear Submarines, Buy Drones To Counter China

India will build two nuclear-powered submarines and buy 31 US-made long-range drones at an estimated cost of Rs 35,000 crore ($4.2 billion), senior officials familiar with the matter said, helping to counter China’s military dominance in the region.

India’s Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the decisions on Wednesday, the people said, asking not be identified because of the sensitive nature of the matter.

The two nuclear-powered boats carrying conventional weapons will be built in local shipyards for the first time. Nuclear-powered vessels are vastly superior to their diesel-electric counterparts: they’re faster, can stay submerged almost indefinitely, and are bigger, allowing them to carry more weapons, equipment and supplies.

Australia is teaming up with the UK and US to build similar boats through a tripartite security partnership called AUKUS. Until now, only a few nations — the US, UK, France, China and Russia — have had the technology to deploy and operate nuclear-powered submarines.