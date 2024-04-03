India To Build First Commercial Crude Oil Strategic Storage

"Maximum quantum of grant to be quoted for the project shall be capped to Rs 3,308 crore," ISPRL said. "A bidder who seeks a grant cannot offer any premium."

The operator of Padur-II will lease out the storage to any oil company wishing to store oil and charge a fee. The companies storing oil can sell it to domestic refiners. But in case of an emergency, India will hold the first right on oil usage.