India To Be Part Of Pax Silica, Says US Ambassador Sergio Gor — Current Members And What This Means

India will be invited to join Pax Silica, a US-led strategic initiative aimed at securing critical supply chains across silicon, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence, new US ambassador Sergio Gor said on Monday.

Speaking shortly after his arrival in New Delhi, Gor underscored continued engagement between the two sides, even as global technology and supply-chain politics become more complex. “Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences,” he said, adding that “both sides continue to be actively engaged.”

The announcement marks a significant strategic signal in the evolving India–US relationship, particularly in high-technology domains. Gor described Pax Silica as a key US-led effort that spans the entire technology ecosystem, from raw materials to cutting-edge applications.

“Pax Silica is a US-led strategic initiative, from critical minerals to advanced manufacturing,” he said, confirming that India would be invited to join the grouping.