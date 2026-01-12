India To Be Part Of Pax Silica, Says US Ambassador Sergio Gor — Current Members And What This Means
Pax Silica is a framework to build a secure, innovation-driven silicon supply chain, covering critical minerals, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and artificial intelligence infrastructure.
India will be invited to join Pax Silica, a US-led strategic initiative aimed at securing critical supply chains across silicon, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence, new US ambassador Sergio Gor said on Monday.
Speaking shortly after his arrival in New Delhi, Gor underscored continued engagement between the two sides, even as global technology and supply-chain politics become more complex. “Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences,” he said, adding that “both sides continue to be actively engaged.”
The announcement marks a significant strategic signal in the evolving India–US relationship, particularly in high-technology domains. Gor described Pax Silica as a key US-led effort that spans the entire technology ecosystem, from raw materials to cutting-edge applications.
“Pax Silica is a US-led strategic initiative, from critical minerals to advanced manufacturing,” he said, confirming that India would be invited to join the grouping.
What Is Pax Silica?
Pax Silica is designed as a framework to build a secure, innovation-driven silicon supply chain, covering critical minerals and energy inputs, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence infrastructure and logistics. The initiative is rooted in cooperation among trusted partners and seeks to reduce coercive dependencies in areas seen as foundational to future economic and strategic power.
US officials have positioned Pax Silica as a positive-sum partnership rather than an exclusionary bloc. The focus, they say, is on coordination among countries that want to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving technology landscape, while safeguarding sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure.
Current Members Of Pax Silica
The inaugural Pax Silica Summit brought together participants from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Australia. Guest contributions were also received from Taiwan, the European Union, Canada and the OECD. Collectively, these economies host many of the companies and investors at the heart of global semiconductor and artificial intelligence supply chains.
According to US officials, the initiative reflects a new economic security paradigm, shaped by growing recognition that secure supply chains and trusted technology ecosystems are central to long-term growth. Pax Silica also responds to rising demand from partner countries to deepen cooperation with the United States, as artificial intelligence increasingly reshapes economic competitiveness and national power.
India’s proposed inclusion would place it within a grouping focused on policy coordination, fair market practices and long-term resilience in some of the world’s most strategically sensitive technologies.