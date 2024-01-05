India Tech Valuations Put To The Test As Global Headwinds Put Pressure On Earnings

Tuesday: Samsung Electronics’ (005930 KS) bit shipments for DRAM may have grown with higher average selling prices, Bloomberg Intelligence said. NAND sales probably also increased, though average selling prices remain weak. Overall, fourth-quarter revenue was probably steady, while net income fell. HSBC analysts including Ricky Seo expect slight margin pressure on smartphones from rising marketing costs and OLED. The company targets operating profit of 11.5 trillion won ($8.8 billion) in the chip business in 2024, driven by the rebound in DRAM prices and revived chip demand on AI, the Korea Economic Daily reported.