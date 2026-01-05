India Targets Top 10 Global Shipbuilding Rank By 2030 With Mega Subsidy Push

India is setting sail for a major leap in global shipbuilding, aiming to break into the top 10 by 2030 and the top five by 2047. The government recently notified operational guidelines for two flagship initiatives — the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) and the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS) — together worth over Rs 44,700 crore.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV Profit, Vijay Kumar, shipping secretary, said the schemes are designed to strengthen domestic shipbuilding capacity and improve global competitiveness. They will support skilling, training, testing and R&D in the shipbuilding sector.

"Currently, India ranks 16th in shipbuilding worldwide. These measures will help us overcome cost disadvantages and scale up production," he said.

The subsidies are linked to local content with minimum 30% for eligibility, rising to 40% for full benefits.

The government is also looking at capacity expansion of brownfield shipyards and setting up new greenfield shipyards. "For the expansion of brownfield shipyards, we provide about 25% of assistance to expand the existing shipyards," he said.

The final strategy is to create a maritime development fund for equity investments in shipping operations to boost industry viability.