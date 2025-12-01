Business NewsBusinessIndia Targets 5% Biofuel Blend By 2030 On International Flights To Cut Emissions
ADVERTISEMENT

India Targets 5% Biofuel Blend By 2030 On International Flights To Cut Emissions

The government has approved indicative blending targets of 1% by 2027, 2% by 2028 and 5% by 2030 for SAF in Traditional Aviation Fuel, initially for international flights.

01 Dec 2025, 05:42 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The glitch, which is linked to the Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC) of the A320 model, led to the grounding of around 6,000 flights globally. (Representative image. Source: Pexels)</p></div>
The glitch, which is linked to the Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC) of the A320 model, led to the grounding of around 6,000 flights globally. (Representative image. Source: Pexels)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India will use at least 5% blended biofuel in foreign flights by 2030 to meet international carbon emissions standards, the government said on Monday.

Sustainable aviation fuel or SAF has been slowly gaining prominence as the industry attempts to make transitions towards less polluting sources of energy.

SAF, like ethanol-blended petrol for cars, is an alternative fuel made from non-petroleum feedstocks like food and yard waste portion of municipal solid waste, woody biomass, fats/greases/oils, and other feedstocks, that reduces emissions from air transportation.

The government has approved indicative blending targets of 1% by 2027, 2% by 2028 and 5% by 2030 for SAF in Traditional Aviation Fuel, initially for international flights, Murlidhar Mohol, the minister of state for civil aviation, told Parliament in response to a question.

Public sector oil marketing companies are actively engaged in achieving the stated blending targets, he said.

ALSO READ

Sustainable Aviation Fuel: An Ethanol Type-Solution To Run Airplanes Using Waste Cooking Oil
Opinion
Sustainable Aviation Fuel: An Ethanol Type-Solution To Run Airplanes Using Waste Cooking Oil
Read More

Global Push

India is part of the International Civil Aviation Organization which has adopted a market-based measure called Carbon Offsetting Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) to reduce carbon emissions from international aviation.

The country is under an obligation to comply with the mandatory phase of CORSIA from 2027. Under the CORSIA scheme, airlines are required to offset their emissions above a set baseline of 2019. The CORSIA scheme is applicable for international flights only.

"To facilitate the Indian aviation industry's transition towards carbon-neutral growth, India has joined ICAO's Assistance, Capacity-building and Training for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (ACT-SAF) programme, which aims to support the mitigation of CO2 emissions from international civil aviation in ICAO Member States. India is also an active member of various working groups of ICAO Committee on Aviation Environment Protection where experts from all member states participate and contribute to the development of environmental standards and guidance material for the international aviation sector," the minister said.

The jet fuel can be blended at different levels with limits between 10% and 50%, depending on the feedstock and how the fuel is produced.

In August, the country’s largest refiner and fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp. signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Group airline Air India for the supply of SAF, marking a major step towards a greener future for Indian aviation.

IOC is the first Indian company to secure ISCC CORSIA certification for SAF production at its Panipat Refinery. It is a prerequisite for commercial SAF production. 

ALSO READ

India Will Need 30,000 Extra Pilots Once 1,700 Pending Aircraft Orders Get Delivered: Aviation Minister Naidu
Opinion
India Will Need 30,000 Extra Pilots Once 1,700 Pending Aircraft Orders Get Delivered: Aviation Minister Naidu
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT