India Targets 5% Biofuel Blend By 2030 On International Flights To Cut Emissions

India will use at least 5% blended biofuel in foreign flights by 2030 to meet international carbon emissions standards, the government said on Monday.

Sustainable aviation fuel or SAF has been slowly gaining prominence as the industry attempts to make transitions towards less polluting sources of energy.

SAF, like ethanol-blended petrol for cars, is an alternative fuel made from non-petroleum feedstocks like food and yard waste portion of municipal solid waste, woody biomass, fats/greases/oils, and other feedstocks, that reduces emissions from air transportation.

The government has approved indicative blending targets of 1% by 2027, 2% by 2028 and 5% by 2030 for SAF in Traditional Aviation Fuel, initially for international flights, Murlidhar Mohol, the minister of state for civil aviation, told Parliament in response to a question.

Public sector oil marketing companies are actively engaged in achieving the stated blending targets, he said.