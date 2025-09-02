India Seeks WTO Talks With US Over 50% Copper Tariffs

India has sought consultations with the United States at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Washington’s decision to impose steep 50% tariffs on copper imports, according to a circular.

New Delhi has argued that the duties amount to a safeguard measure and should have been notified to members under global trade rules.

"India considers that the measure, although claimed to be taken for security interests, are, in essence, a safeguard measure. The United States failed to notify the WTO Committee on Safeguards...on taking a decision to apply the safeguard measure. Accordingly, as an affected member with significant export interest to the US in the products concerned, India requests consultations," the circular read.

India added that it looks forward to receiving a prompt reply to this request from the United States and to setting a mutually convenient date and venue for the above-mentioned consultations.

The move marks the latest trade dispute between the two partners, coming on the heels of recent US action raising duties across several product categories, including engineering goods and textiles.

This is not the first time India has knocked on the WTO’s doors over unilateral US tariffs. New Delhi previously sought consultations on American duties on steel, aluminium and related derivative products. However, the US rejected those requests, maintaining that the measures were taken on grounds of national security.

On Aug. 5, the government confirmed in Parliament that Washington has continued to resist engaging on these disputes. "The US has maintained that these measures were introduced on the grounds of national security," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.