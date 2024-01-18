HDFC Bank Seeks Singapore Bank License To Grow Overseas

The categories of banking licenses in Singapore encompass full banks, qualifying full banks and wholesale banks, which impose varying levels of restrictions on the lenders’ activities. State Bank of India and ICICI Bank Ltd. hold qualifying full banking licenses, alongside eight other banks like Bank of China Ltd. and BNP Paribas SA. Such licenses are open only to foreign banks and allow them to have additional branches and/or off-premise ATMs as well as to share ATMs among themselves, according to the Association of Banks in Singapore’s website.