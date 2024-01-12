India Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar

Indian rupee opened weaker against the against the U.S. Dollar on Friday after oil prices experienced an uptick due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak approved joint military actions with the US against Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to their assaults on vessels in the Red Sea.

The local currency depreciated five paise to Rs 83.08 against the greenback. It closed at Rs 83.03 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 82.9400 and Rs 83.1600 on Friday.