Bankers In India To Get Higher Salary Increases Than Singapore, Hong Kong

Investment bankers can already earn more in India’s major urban centers such as Mumbai and GIFT city, the nation’s free market zone, than in Singapore and Hong Kong. The average base salary is 4.5% higher than in Hong Kong and 7.7% more than in Singapore, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s analysis of a survey by recruiter Michael Page. Private bankers’ pay, however, lags behind by 50% to 78% in non-executive roles. As India’s wealth industry grows, that gap will narrow.