India Ratings Upgrades Adani Power's Bank Facilities To 'IND AA-', Outlook Stable

India Ratings & Research Pvt. upgraded Adani Power Ltd.'s bank facilities on Thursday to 'IND AA-' with a stable outlook.

The upgrade reflects the resolution of the key regulatory issues with respect to the Lohara coal block, receipt of regulatory claims for past orders, the ratings agency said in a release.

It also cited the signing of supplementary power purchase agreements for the Haryana PPAs at Mundra plant, start of commercial operations of the Godda plant, and adequate coal availability for both merchant and PPA capacities, resulting in healthy plant load factor.

The receipt of past regulatory claims and debtor realisation resulted in a significant reduction in Adani Power's debt in the first nine months of the current financial year, according to India Ratings.

It said the Adani Group company could continue to generate a sustainable Ebitda of Rs 130 billion.