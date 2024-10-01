India Ratings Reports 'Robust Performance' Of Corporate Credit Profile In 1HFY25

India Ratings and Research on Tuesday said corporate credit profile continued its robust performance in the first half of the current fiscal with 202 issuers getting rating upgrades. Large corporates and A-rated corporates witnessed a higher number of upgrades in the first half of the fiscal, taking the downgrade-to-upgrade ratio to a low at 0.31 for the first half, said Arvind Rao, Head of Credit Policy Group, Ind-Ra.