India-Qatar FTA: Conclusion Of Terms Of Reference By Early Next Month Likely

Other outcomes in trade and investment sector included decision of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) to open an office in India; both sides agreeing to explore an India-Qatar Free Trade Agreement; operationalisation of India's UPI at Qatar National Bank (QNB) Point of Sales in Qatar; and expansion of Qatar National Bank presence in India by setting up an office in the GIFT City in Gujarat.

The Qatar side 'welcomed extension of e-visa facility' by India to Qatari nationals, it said as the two sides also welcomed the decision to celebrate 'India-Qatar Year of Culture, Friendship and Sports in the near future'.

Modi and the Amir held talks with focus on trade, investments, technology, energy and people-to-people ties, further cementing the 'deep and traditional relationship' between the two countries, the MEA said.