India Prepares For 6G Rollout To Support Developed-Nation Goals: Telecom Secretary

India is preparing for the rollout of 6G technology following the successful implementation of 5G to support its goal of becoming a developed nation, according to Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal.

He highlighted that the government has replaced the outdated 150-year-old Telegraph Act with a new Telecommunications Act designed to remain relevant for the next 20–30 years.

Mittal emphasised that ongoing advancements in technology are crucial for growth. He also noted the importance of learning from global manufacturing hubs, such as Vietnam and China, to replicate their successes in India.

The government has announced plans to develop 12 new industrial cities across 10 states, with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore. These cities are strategically located in Khurpia (Uttarakhand), Rajpura-Patiala (Punjab), Dighi (Maharashtra), Palakkad (Kerala), Agra and Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Gaya (Bihar), Zaheerabad (Telangana), Orvakal and Kopparthy (Andhra Pradesh), and Jodhpur-Pali (Rajasthan).

Mittal also pointed out that Global Capability Centres of overseas firms in India are growing at a rate of 10–12% annually, highlighting India's expanding role in the global technology landscape.

(With Inputs From PTI)