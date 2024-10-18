India Poised To Capture 8-10% Of Global CDMO Outsourcing By 2033

"We’re already seeing leading Indian bio-pharmaceutical companies receive more request-for-proposals, especially from US customers. Though these customers may be adopting a wait-and- watch approach for now, it’s clear that, amidst global uncertainties, they will seek to diversify their outsourcing footprint," he added.

This creates a huge opportunity for India, but also a challenge because Indian CDMOs will need to be prepared with the right infrastructure and services to meet this increased demand, Pavoor said.