'India Poised For America-Style Oil Production Boom': Anil Agarwal After Regulatory Reforms

Billionaire mining tycoon Anil Agarwal on Friday welcomed reforms to India's oil and gas regulatory framework, saying easier exploration norms will allow an energy production boom akin to the United States after the share revolution.

The Modi government enacted the Oilfield (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act, 2025, to create an investor-friendly environment and improve ease of doing business in the upstream oil and gas sector. Accordingly, the petroleum and natural gas rules were amended.

Key features include reduced royalty rates, no oil cess, a uniform licensing system, revenue-sharing model, extended exploration rights, and incentives for early production.

"This is a truly historic development. The world has long recognized India’s vast untapped hydrocarbon potential, and these new rules finally create the environment needed to unlock it," Agarwal, chairman of the Vedanta Group, said in a post on X.