Business NewsBusiness'India Poised For America-Style Oil Production Boom': Anil Agarwal After Regulatory Reforms
ADVERTISEMENT

'India Poised For America-Style Oil Production Boom': Anil Agarwal After Regulatory Reforms

The regulatory changes allows university students and young professionals to participate in exploration with minimal investment and opens the sector to entrepreneurs, Agarwal said.

12 Dec 2025, 07:32 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anil&nbsp;Agarwal is the chairman of the Vedanta Group. (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Anil Agarwal is the chairman of the Vedanta Group. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Billionaire mining tycoon Anil Agarwal on Friday welcomed reforms to India's oil and gas regulatory framework, saying easier exploration norms will allow an energy production boom akin to the United States after the share revolution.

The Modi government enacted the Oilfield (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act, 2025, to create an investor-friendly environment and improve ease of doing business in the upstream oil and gas sector. Accordingly, the petroleum and natural gas rules were amended.

Key features include reduced royalty rates, no oil cess, a uniform licensing system, revenue-sharing model, extended exploration rights, and incentives for early production.

"This is a truly historic development. The world has long recognized India’s vast untapped hydrocarbon potential, and these new rules finally create the environment needed to unlock it," Agarwal, chairman of the Vedanta Group, said in a post on X.

ALSO READ

Trade Surplus Vs Oil Discount: India's Tight Rope Between US And Russia
Opinion
Trade Surplus Vs Oil Discount: India's Tight Rope Between US And Russia
Read More

He said India produces among the "most affordable" oil and gas globally and the reforms will directly benefit consumers by enabling greater domestic production and reducing dependence on imports.

India imports nearly 85% of its oil needs, draining valuable foreign exchange. Vedanta Ltd. is India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company.

The regulatory changes allows university students and young professionals to participate in exploration with minimal investment and opens the sector to entrepreneurs, innovators, and even start‑ups, Agarwal said.

"This is the kind of bold, inclusive policy that transformed the United States from a major importer into an energy‑surplus nation. Nearly 20,000 companies and individuals contributed to that revolution, supported by a facilitative ecosystem. India is now poised to follow a similar path," the mining tycoon said, expressing confidence in India producing at least 50% of its energy domestically after reforms.

ALSO READ

Anil Agarwal Says These Two Factors Can Take India's GDP To Double-Digit Growth
Opinion
Anil Agarwal Says These Two Factors Can Take India's GDP To Double-Digit Growth
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT