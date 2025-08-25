Defence Pivot: India Swivels To Europe For High-Stakes Military Projects Worth $14 Billion

The Trump administration’s aggressive economic leverage has forced India to pivot to trusted European partners for its high stakes submarine and next generation fighter jet projects.

The move comes as India moves forward with the next generation Project 75-I which looks to develop and manufacture six submarines of Kalvari Class for the Indian Navy, and the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft project, both projects expected to induct the machines by 2035.

Two key components are essential for these projects — Air Independent Propulsion Systems in submarines and 120KN Engines for the fifth-generation aircraft.

India will collaborate with the Germans and French to ensure that these marquee projects are implemented as per timelines.