India Open To Easing EV Rules As China’s Rare Earth Curbs Bite

India is amenable to relaxing the 50% localization it expects from electric vehicle makers and suppliers in return for incentives, after China’s curbs on rare earths exports put the goal in doubt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Although the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers is yet to make a formal plea for paring the requirement, the industry body’s members have flagged the need in various consultations with the government, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

India has advised automakers to import fully built motors or assemblies to get around the curbs in the short term, they added.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries did not immediately reply to an email seeking comments.

Suppliers are already scrambling to find alternative supply chains and drawing up potentially costly work-arounds for rare-earth magnets after Beijing in April clamped down on exports of the materials used in traction motors.