India On Track For 500 GW Non-Fossil Power, Data Centres To Drive Overshoot: MNRE Secy — Profit Exclusive

"There is a possibility of overshooting the 500 GW target if data centre plans materialise," Sarangi said, pointing to rising electricity demand from data centres and carbon-intensive industries seeking to decarbonise.

Global climate commitments, including stricter carbon border measures, are expected to accelerate renewable energy deployment in sectors such as steel, aluminium and cement. Sarangi said data centres will initially rely on solar and wind power combined with battery storage, as nuclear power projects have a longer gestation period of five to seven years due to regulatory approvals, fuel sourcing and reactor testing.

On energy storage, Sarangi said India is projected to install 41 GW of battery storage capacity by 2030, according to the Central Electricity Authority. Backed by support from the Ministry of Power, about 43 GWh of battery storage is expected to be installed over the next 12–18 months.