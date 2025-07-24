India Offers Quota-Based Auto Concessions In UK FTA To Shield Domestic Industry

India has offered limited, quota-based concessions to the UK on high-end automobiles and electric vehicles (EVs) under the recently-signed free trade agreement (FTA), according to the Commerce Ministry.

The move aims to protect India’s domestic auto industry from a full-scale tariff cut while extending preferential access to a restricted set of luxury vehicle segments.

The FTA grants a phased tariff reduction to UK vehicles with petrol engines above 3000 cc and diesel engines above 2500 cc. Import duties on these large engine cars will be reduced to 10% over the first five years. However, mass-market cars and smaller engine vehicles are excluded from any concessions, ensuring that India’s growing automobile ecosystem remains insulated from foreign competition.

For electric, hydrogen, and hybrid vehicles, no concessions will be offered during the first five years of the deal. Even after this period, the market access will be limited. Crucially, only EVs priced above Rs 40 lakh will be eligible for any tariff relief. The effective relaxations will apply largely to luxury EVs costing over Rs 80 lakh, shielding India’s affordable EV segment.