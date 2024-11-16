India Must Believe That Nothing But The Best Will Do, Says PM Modi

India’s populace now has the confidence to take the risks that will drive the country’s economy to new heights, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The people of all economies that have flourished in history have had a common trait – they were risk takers, said Modi at an event organised by Hindustan Times. India, too, was a hotspot for global commerce and culture because of this trait. The merchants and sailors at the time worked with South East Asia on one side and the Arab, African and Roman empires on the other. Those people, Modi said, took risks and as a result, India’s products and services reached across oceans.

“After Independence, we had to give more importance to risk taking culture. But the governments after Independence failed to give the populace the confidence to take risks. So many generations spent their lives taking one step forward and two steps back. In the past 10 years, the changes in the country have given the populace a risk-taking culture,” Modi said.

The emergence of start-ups over the past decade is evidence of the emergence of risk-taking culture. Where 10 years ago it was difficult to hear about a start-up, now there are over 1.25 lakh registered start-ups, he said. What’s more, where it was earlier considered too risky to attempt a career in sports, youth from India’s small towns and cities are now doing so, and making the nation proud in the process, the prime minister said.

“When the poor and middle class of a country are able to take risks, progress becomes more apparent. We are seeing this happening in the country today,” Modi said.