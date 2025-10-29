India Maritime Week: HUDCO Inks MoUs Worth Over Rs 80,000 Crore

The Housing And Urban Development Corp. Ltd. (HUDCO) signed two memorandum of understandings at India Maritime Week 2025 for port infrastructure projects with development costs of Rs 80,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore respectively.

According to a press release from the firm on Wednesday, the company signed a non-binding MOU with Sagarmala Finance Corp. to partner and jointly finance "maritime and coastal infrastructure projects including ports, harbours, terminals, and associated connectivity infrastructure."

The companies will also work on development of inland water transport infrastructure and waterway vessels as well as renewable and green energy initiatives in maritime zones.

They will further support for shipbuilding and ship repair infrastructure including modernization of shipyards and dry docks; development of logistics and multi-modal infrastructure and more.

The firms plan to spend a total of Rs 80,000 on the projects they will collaborate on as per the MOU.