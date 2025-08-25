India Loves Music, But Does It Love Premium Speakers? Sonos APAC Head Answers

Indians love celebrating life, and without music it makes no sense. Indian music and choices varies from North to South and East to West, with the country embracing diverse musical preferences. Yet, music unites us all.

But, does India love investing in premium speakers? Rennie Addabbo, General Manager – Asia Pacific region of US-based audio brand Sonos, told NDTV Profit that the company's premium offerings are "really resonating" with Indian customers. "I am fascinated by the evolution of the Indian market, and by the country's tech adoption level," he added.

According to a Goldman Sachs report, the country’s affluent consumers are expected to nearly double to 100 million, with India contributing 15% of the world’s luxury spending over the next 5–7 years.

The expanding customer appetite for premium home products is driving up demand for modern home audio equipment in developing nations such as Mexico, India, and South Africa, according to a report released by Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. in January 2025.

"The increased consumer preference for high-end items, owing to rising family disposable incomes, is driving demand for home audio equipment," the report said.