India Invited To G7 Finance Ministers’ Meet On Critical Minerals, Says Bessent

India has been invited to a special meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies to discuss critical minerals, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting is scheduled to take place in Washington on Monday and will also include Australia and several other countries outside the G7.

Speaking to Reuters, Bessent said he had been pushing for a focused discussion on critical minerals since last summer’s G7 leaders’ summit. Finance ministers had already held a virtual meeting on the subject in December, but the Washington gathering is intended to deepen coordination as supply chain risks intensify.