IITF 2024: Check Timings, Ticket Price, Venue And More About India International Trade Fair

IITF 2024: The 2024 edition of the India International Trade Fair opened to the public on November 19 at the Bharat Mandapam complex at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The 43rd edition of IITF was inaugurated by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on November 14. The IITF 2024 was initially open for business delegates and visitors till November 18.

Inaugurating the IITF 2024, Goyal said that the Centre had plans to expand the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) into a world-class agency, which will reflect the entire industry and the value chain at a single point to let the world view India as the best MICE destination. The government is planning to expand the ITPO facilities to the cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Varanasi and Noida, the Minister said, as per a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.