IITF 2024: Check Timings, Ticket Price, Venue And More About India International Trade Fair
The 43rd edition of IITF was inaugurated by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on November 14.
IITF 2024: The 2024 edition of the India International Trade Fair opened to the public on November 19 at the Bharat Mandapam complex at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
The 43rd edition of IITF was inaugurated by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on November 14. The IITF 2024 was initially open for business delegates and visitors till November 18.
Inaugurating the IITF 2024, Goyal said that the Centre had plans to expand the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) into a world-class agency, which will reflect the entire industry and the value chain at a single point to let the world view India as the best MICE destination. The government is planning to expand the ITPO facilities to the cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Varanasi and Noida, the Minister said, as per a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The theme for IITF 2024 is “Viksit Bharat @2047”. It encapsulates India’s goal of becoming a self-reliant, prosperous and resilient nation by 2047.
Here is everything you need to know about the India International Trade Fair 2024 happening at New Delhi.
IITF 2024: Date, Timings And Venue
IITF 2024 will remain operational till November 27. After the first five days, the trade fair is now open for the general public from November 19-27. Visitors (general public) are allowed between 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM every day during these days.
IITF 2024 is being held at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam complex in Pragati Maidan in the national capital. One can enter from Gates 3 and 4 (Bhairon Marg), and Gates 6 and 10 (Mathura Road). The nearest metro station is the Supreme Court.
Where To Buy IITF 2024 Tickets?
IITF tickets can be purchased both online and offline. Here are the details:
Online tickets: You can book tickets online on the Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarathi Mobile App, Bharat Mandapam Mobile App, the official ITPO website (www.indiatradefair.com) and the DMRC website (www.itpo.autope.in).
Offline Tickets: You can also purchase offline tickets at 55 designated metro stations including Samaypur Badli, Shiv Vihar, Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, and Inderlok.
The visitors can also book golf carts on the DMRC mobile app to explore the trade fair seamlessly.
IITF 2024 Ticket Prices
Here are the International Trade Fair ticket prices for general days
Weekdays - Adult: Rs 80; Child: Rs 40
Weekends or Holidays - Adult: Rs 150; Child: Rs 60
*All Rates are excluding GST (currently @18%)
More About IITF 2024
The event spans a gross area of approximately 1,07,000 square meters, with participation from over 3,500 exhibitors from India and abroad. The IITF is likely going to attract nearly one lakh visitors daily, as per the press release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
This year, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are participating as partner States, while Jharkhand is the Focus State. As many as 33 states and Union Territories, 49 central ministries, commodity boards, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), public sector banks (PSBs) and private companies are participating in the exhibition. Several foreign countries, including China, Egypt, Iran, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, Türkiye, Tunisia, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan and the UAE, are also exhibiting their products and services at IITF 2024.