India Initiates Series Of Anti-Dumping Probes Targeting Chinese Imports

India has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese imports, launching a series of anti-dumping investigations across multiple product categories. On Monday, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) initiated probes into mobile phone covers, solar cell encapsulants, rubber chemicals, and acids from China.

Investigations have also been launched against clear float glass from Malaysia and Indonesia, and solar encapsulants from South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. One of the most significant cases concerns mobile covers from China.

A complaint by the All India Mobile Covers Manufacturers Association alleges that Chinese exporters are selling below fair value, eroding the market share of domestic producers—particularly MSMEs. Officials noted evidence of undercutting and profit depression, and the probe will cover classifications under both Chapter 39 and Chapter 85, amid concerns that exporters are skirting tariffs via multiple codes.

In clean energy, DGTR has opened a case into polymer-based solar encapsulants, excluding EVA encapsulants that already face duties. The complaint cites a surge in dumped imports from China, forcing Indian firms to slash prices, absorb losses, and carry unsold inventory.

Chemical imports are also under the lens, with probes into 4-aminodiphenylamine (4-ADPA) and organophosphonates such as HEDP and ATMP acids. Local producers allege severe margin erosion, while DGTR said dumping levels “far exceed de minimis thresholds.”

Authorities stressed that in the absence of reliable price data from China, Indian cost estimates were used to determine fair value. Producers argued there are no significant technical differences between imported and domestic goods, strengthening the case for duties.

While probes span several countries, officials said the most acute injury evidence relates to Chinese imports.