India Inc.'s Animal Spirits Back, Says New Ficci Chief Anish Shah

The animal spirits are back for India Inc. and there is a resurgence in the manufacturing space, according to the new Ficci chief Anish Shah.

"We in M&M have talked about doubling our capacity which we have done, producing vehicles that are best in the world, are competing with global leaders and winning by a big margin," Shah, who took over as president of Ficci, told NDTV Profit's Tamanna Inamdar in an interview.

"Are lot more needs to be done in terms of setting up markets around the world but "we are on a very good path already", he said. "That fact is that domestic companies building world-class products and are truly making in India for the world."

The confidence "we have to be able to not just win in India but around the world is really what I would refer to as animal spirits", he said.