India Inc. Unlikely To See Big Earnings Recovery In December Quarter, Says Citi

Consumption and asset quality remain the top queries for investors after the second quarter reports, Surendra Goyal, head of India research, Citi, told NDTV Profit. We should see "some pickup" albeit not a large one in the December quarter, Goyal said. "Even while entering the year, our numbers were below consensus and through the last 7-8 months we have been 2-3% below consensus."