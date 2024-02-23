India In Macro Sweet Spot, To See Sustained Growth, Says Baring PE's Rahul Bhasin

You mentioned about how the changing landscape of higher than normal interest rates relative to the past 15 years would create a completely different set of winners and losers relative to what they would have been in the past decade, if you will. Could you elaborate a bit on that point?

Rahul Bhasin: It's not just rates. I think the real issue is the fact that the point I made about the almost zero cost of capital for a period of, you know, 12 or 13 years in the world economy. I think that's been unprecedented. You juxtapose that with the fact that you have more engineers and scientists living and working together than you had cumulatively in the history of mankind. I think those two things together are going to lead to a lot of disruption.

The way disruption works and the way it happens is that you end up with two kinds of disruptions. You end up with the incremental disruptions, which mean making something a little more efficient, little cheaper, a little better, or more productive at a certain price point. And usually, the incumbents tend to win those games.

Then there is what I call the disruptive change, which is really a new way of doing things in a new sort of understanding. And that is usually the incumbents because they're protecting their old turf, and protecting their old capital assets and trying to enhance that return on capital employed there…

I think that the frequency with which you will see these disruptive parts will be much more, at least for the next decade or so. Now a lot of this also comes from understanding. So let me take one example. We lead our daily lives and we sort of aspire to grow. And a lot of the growth has been, the aspiration has been to sort of get the standard of living in the west. I think that that's a great aspiration as far as the country is concerned.

But what's also becoming apparent is that it's not sustainable. And it's not sustainable in many ways. I mean, let's take agriculture for example. If you look at agriculture, the sort of model which has been followed around the world is to shove a lot of fertiliser on the soil. Use sort of high-yielding crops, use monoculture, systematise and grow plants at scale. Now, it is becoming apparent that, that depletes the soil. It kills the earthworms and the natural organisms which make the earth more fertile and over a period of time, it actually destroys the ability to grow crop in that area at all.

Now, you know, then came in incremental innovation, which said that you know, what instead of using fertiliser, let me use nano fertiliser, so that the efficacy of absorption of nutrients is higher. And you know, therefore you will use less fertiliser and you know, the agriculture will be therefore better.

But then there's a next level of disruption. And the next level disruption is that why do I need to use fertiliser at all. Why don't I use natural microorganisms and I can epigenetically modify them to fix more nitrogen in the soil and more phosphorus in the soil, etc., and release those microorganisms and you know, small capsules, which would then do the same job, but not kill the ecosystem of the earthworms, etc., not deplete the soil. So I'm saying, you have multiple layers of technology. Now, does this happen overnight? It doesn't. But there's a clear path in understanding where this will go, as the understanding around this keeps evolving and changing.

Similarly, you know, when we look at things, we tend to look at it from what I call a political economy only, whether you look at this agitation on MSPs, etc. But if you look at it from a sort of add on sustainability oversight on it, you know that in places like Punjab, etc, the water table is falling every year and you know that the this method of subsidising and giving MSPs in cash crops which use a lot of water is not sustainable, which means that the whole ecosystem has to change. So there are new winners, new losers. I'm just pointing that out as an example of how in every industry, this same kind of paradigm is playing itself out.

The most well-known example probably is this whole movement from IC engines to EV engines and the challenges around that. But you will see this everywhere. I think the one other big place where it is inevitable and likely to play out, is in energy. No civilisation can work or evolve without a lot of energy, which is not from us as human beings. If you look at the amount of energy we consume, and over the last 200 years, which is really where humankind has had the most development, our consumption of energy has gone up considerably. It makes sense. So it's not that we are going back to a situation where we don't have energy. So I think clean energy is going to become more and more vital and at least to me, it's very apparent that you know, solar and wind will play their part, but nuclear will have to be part of that solution. And then there is this entire value chain around that, which gives you good investment opportunities, and there is an entire value chain which gets destroyed. So that's another kind of example in terms of how to think about some of these things.