India Healthcare Lags Behind Asian Peers On Multiple Fronts: Bernstein

There are multiple areas where India lags behind Asian peers, with the country's public health expenditure is among the lowest at 3% of the gross domestic product and has been on a downtrend since 2014, according to Bernstein Research.

Even among its neighbours and other developing economies, this is one of the lowest-spending percentages, with countries like China, Mexico and Vietnam over 5% each and Brazil at 9.6% of the GDP, the research firm said in March 26 note.

"Looking only at India's spending over the years, the trend is even more disappointing as the percentage spend on healthcare has dropped from 3.7% of (the) GDP in 2013 to 3% in 2019," it said.