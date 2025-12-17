India Has A Mirage Of Rising Female Workforce | The Reason Why

This year, my wife and I finally checked off a dream trip to Peru. From the deserts of Paracas to the wonders of Machu Picchu, and from the quiet charm of Arequipa to the hidden gems in the Sacred Valley – it was stunning in every sense. But one thing stood out even more than the scenery: women were an ordinary, visible part of everyday work life.

They ran shops, worked in hotels, served at tables, commuted to offices during the morning rush and even ate lunch alone at menú del día cafés on weekdays. You could see them everywhere – on the streets, in the shops, in the banks – confident and managing things all by themselves.

It struck us because back home in India, that kind of everyday visibility is still rare. Outside a few pockets — domestic work, street vending, or crowded transits — women simply aren’t as present in public workspaces.

That contrast captures India’s female labour force puzzle perfectly. It’s not that Indian women don’t want to work or cannot work. It’s that the economy doesn’t create enough visible, safe, and suitable jobs for them to do so.