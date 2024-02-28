India Has A Chance To Lead In AI, Says John Chambers

Artificial intelligence is at the centre of one of the biggest stock rallies in the world, while also spurring developments in many sectors. Now, India may have a key role to play in this emerging area of technology.

That's according to John Chambers chairman of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

"Do I think India has a chance to lead in AI in a way it's never led in technology before? I really do," Chambers told Tamanna Inamdar of NDTV Profit in an interview.

He also said that he's been betting on AI companies, including a few Indian firms, for seven years. The technology, he said, will have a positive impact on the world and benefit every citizen, even as he expressed concerns regarding job displacement due to it.

"I have pushed for every one of my startups to become an AI company," he said.

Nearly half of the top companies in technology and AI have Indian leaders because of a strong education system that focuses on technology, according to him.