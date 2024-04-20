India Growing When World Is In Stress: CII President-Designate

He said "This is also an interesting moment because this is India's moment. There has been numerous policy interventions made internally, and the global factors which give us the tailwinds. The country is growing at a time when the world is at stress."

Puri said that there are lots of opportunities in India which has a huge talent pool. "The world is looking at us so far as supply chain and digital transformation are concerned. India also has the advantage of the demographic dividend", he added.