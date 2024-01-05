India GDP: Advance Estimates Peg FY24 Growth At 7.3%, Nominal GDP Expansion At 8.9%
Gross value added, which strips out indirect tax and subsidies, is expected to rise 6.9%.
The Indian economy will show strong growth in the current fiscal amid resilient economic activity.
The gross domestic product is estimated to grow 7.3% in FY24, according to the first advance estimates released by the Central Statistics Office ahead of the Union Budget. This is compared to a provisional estimate of 7.2% for FY23.
A Bloomberg poll of economists estimated the country's GDP to rise 6.7% in FY24. GDP growth for fiscal 2024 is projected at 7% by the Reserve Bank of India.
Gross value added, which strips out indirect tax and subsidies, is expected to rise 6.9%, compared to a growth of 7% in the previous fiscal.
Nominal GDP, which will be used as the base for the upcoming budget, is estimated to rise by 8.9%, as against a rise of 16.1% in FY23.
GDP Estimates: Key Sectoral Trends
Agriculture sector is estimated to grow by 1.8% in FY24 as compared to 4% in FY23.
The mining sector growth is likely to grow by 8.1% in FY24 as compared to 4.6% in the previous fiscal.
Manufacturing sector growth is estimated at 6.5% after growing by 1.3% in the previous fiscal.
Electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services are estimated to grow 8.3% against a growth of 9% in FY23.
Construction is set to rise 10.7% as compared to a growth of 10% in the preceding fiscal.
Trade, hotel, transport, and communication is estimated to rise by 6.3% in comparison to a growth of 14% last fiscal.
The financial services, real estate and professional services sector is likely to grow by 8.9% compared to a growth of 7.1% in the previous financial year.
The public administration segment, supported by government spending, is seen at 7.7% as compared to a growth of 7.2% in FY22.
Expenditure Trends
Private final consumption expenditure, reflecting consumer spending, is seen rising by 4.4% in FY24.
Growth in government final consumption expenditure is pegged at 4.1%
Gross fixed capital formation, which reflects private investment, is estimated to rise by 10.3%.