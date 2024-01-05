India GDP: Advance Estimates Peg FY24 Growth At 7.3%, Nominal GDP Expansion At 8.9%

The Indian economy will show strong growth in the current fiscal amid resilient economic activity.

The gross domestic product is estimated to grow 7.3% in FY24, according to the first advance estimates released by the Central Statistics Office ahead of the Union Budget. This is compared to a provisional estimate of 7.2% for FY23.

A Bloomberg poll of economists estimated the country's GDP to rise 6.7% in FY24. GDP growth for fiscal 2024 is projected at 7% by the Reserve Bank of India.

Gross value added, which strips out indirect tax and subsidies, is expected to rise 6.9%, compared to a growth of 7% in the previous fiscal.

Nominal GDP, which will be used as the base for the upcoming budget, is estimated to rise by 8.9%, as against a rise of 16.1% in FY23.