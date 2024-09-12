India Extends Anti-Subsidy Duty On Steel Imports From China And Vietnam

The Ministry of Finance has announced a five-year extension of the anti-subsidy duty on imports of welded steel pipes and tubes from China and Vietnam. The move could benefit Indian steel companies, creating a level playing field.

The extension of the anti-subsidy duty, imposed first in September 2019, was announced on Tuesday. It came into effect as several industry associations had complained that steel products were being exported to India at prices below their production costs, due to subsidies harming growth in the Indian steel industry.

Indian steel companies, like Tata Steel Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Welspun Corp., and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd., stand to benefit from this move.