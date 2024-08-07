India Emerges As Global Lifestyle Brand Hub, 90% of Top Brands Active: Study

"India’s e-lifestyle market has come of age in the last few years, with a diverse shopper base – 2 in 3 online shoppers are from beyond top 50 cities, 1 in 2 are from non-affluent segments, and 1 in 3 are Gen-Z. There still exists massive penetration headroom. 1 in 5 dollars spent on lifestyle will be online," said Shyam Unnikrishnan, Partner at Bain & Company.