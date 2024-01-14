India Electronics Exports To U.S. Jump Over Two-Fold To $6.6 Billion In Jan-Sep 2023: ICEA

According to data shared by ICEA, India's electronics exports to the US increased by more than 300% from an estimated $1.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated $4.5 billion in 2022.

The bilateral electronics trade between India and the US has also seen an impressive rise of 84%, with the current estimate standing at $9 billion during January-September 2023 from an estimated $4.9 billion in the same period preceding fiscal.