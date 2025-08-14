Business NewsBusinessIndia-EFTA Trade Deal To Come Into Effect On Oct. 1: Official
India-EFTA Trade Deal To Come Into Effect On Oct. 1: Official

The free trade agreement between India and four countries of the European Free Trade Agreement is set to become operational on Oct. 1, sources told NDTV Profit.

14 Aug 2025, 04:42 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the launch of the India-EFTA Desk&nbsp;on Monday. (Photo Source: X/@PiyushGoyal)</p></div>
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the launch of the India-EFTA Desk on Monday. (Photo Source: X/@PiyushGoyal)
The FTA, formally dubbed as Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), is being signed between India and a European trade bloc, consisting of Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

With all regulatory and legal processes complete in the five countries involved, the deal is set to come into effect. The agreement was signed in March 2024, under which EFTA countries have committed to investing $100 billion in India over a 15-year period.

In July, India had deposited the Instrument of Ratification of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and EFTA.

