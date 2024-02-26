India Chip Strategy Makes Progress With $21 Billion In Proposals

Under India’s chipmaking incentive plan, the government would bear half the cost of any approved projects, with an initial budget of $10 billion for the task. The world’s most populous country is yet to find success in this sphere, with the high-profile partnership between local firm Vedanta Resources Ltd. and Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group collapsing after failing to find a suitable partner for chip design technology. A government-controlled project makes small quantities of mature-technology chips in the northern part of the country.