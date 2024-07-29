No Need To Feel Insecure: N Srinivasan To India Cements Employees As UltraTech Takes Over

N. Srinivasan, the outgoing promoter of India Cements Ltd., has assured the workforce that the transition to UltraTech Cement Ltd. would not impact their careers.

In a recent address to India Cements employees after the acquisition, Srinivasan emphasised that the chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group guaranteed that existing policies would remain unchanged and that there would be space for everybody. "There is no need for anyone in India Cements to feel threatened or insecure about the future."

The flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group approved the purchase of 32.72% equity in India Cements from the promoters and their associates for Rs 3,954 crore at Rs 390 per share. The acquisition will increase UltraTech's stake in India Cements to 55.52%. In June, RK Damani had also sold his stake to UltraTech, but at a price of Rs 265–268 apiece, a significant difference from the latest open-offer price.