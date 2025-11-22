India-Canada Connectivity Boost: Air India Reinstates Code Share Agreement With Air Canada

To broaden the portfolio of flight options travellers and boost connectivity between India and Canada, Air India on Saturday announced the reinstatement of its codeshare agreement with a fellow Star Alliance carrier, Air Canada, effective from Dec. 2, 2025 onwards.

Within this agreement, Air India will be able to offer its customers convenient access to six points across Canada beyond its gateways at Vancouver and London (Heathrow).

Additionally, the airline can place its ‘AI’ designator code on Air Canada-operated flights flying from Vancouver to Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montréal and Halifax, and also those from London Heathrow to: Vancouver and Calgary.

Similarly, Air Canada flyers have a seamless domestic air travel option to Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi via Delhi, and to Delhi and Mumbai via London (Heathrow).

Moreover, single ticket travel has been made possible for flyers who have itineraries combining flights operated by Air India and Air Canada. They can also benefit from a unified baggage allowance and can continue to redeem frequent flyer points or miles on both the airlines.