India Brands In Top Gear: High Streets Projected To Generate $3 Billion Revenue

Total number of operational stores on high streets across 29 cities are estimated to be 7,246, majority of which are located in the tier-1 markets, the report said. In 2023, the National Capital Region (23%), Bengaluru (18%), and Hyderabad (15%) were the top three with the highest number of stores among the top eight cities. Among tier-2 cities, Vadodara (2%), Surat (2%), and Chandigarh (2%) led with the most stores.

Khan Market in New Delhi commanded the highest rent, ranging from Rs 1,000–1,500 per square foot for a month, followed by DLF Galleria in Gurugram, with rents ranging from Rs 800–1,200 per sq ft per month.

The report said 87% of the stores on high streets are occupied by Indian businesses as these are focussed on meeting local preferences, choosing to be in locations that are either in proximity to their catchment or are placed to benefit from the historical or cultural importance of these high streets.