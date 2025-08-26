India Better Placed As World Faces Supply Chain Issues: Modi At Suzuki E-Vitara Launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India is placed at a better position while the world is struggling with supply chain issues in clean energy and clean mobility transition. He credited his government's policy since 2014 for the country's progress in manufacturing.
"Many global companies have increased their trust on India. Till a few years back, EV batteries were completely imported. The localisation of battery cells and electrodes will provide a good boost to India's EV infrastructure," he said.
"While the world is struggling with supply chain issues, India is at a much better place. This clearly highlights our policy decisions since 2014. In the past decade, electronic production has jumped by 500%, mobile production has jumped by 2700%," the PM said.
"We are aware about critical rare elements shortage, the government hence launched the Critical Mineral Mission. This mission will be carried out in more than 1200 locations across India," Modi said.
The PM inaugurated the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat, involved in localised production of hybrid battery electrodes and flag-off the e-Vitara vehicle.
The car will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan. With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki’s global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.
Modi's supply chain and critical minerals reference comes amid concerns over China's monopoly in these areas. Few months ago, China imposed export curbs on magnets and other rare earth components that are critical in EV manufacturing, before lifting them.
A Finance Ministry report last month said India faces a critical challenge and opportunity as global supply chains undergo structural shifts in sectors such as semiconductor chips, rare earths, and magnets.
The report stated that while the broader economic outlook remains stable, the medium-term growth path will depend on how well India integrates into these high-value, strategic global networks.
The PM reiterated his support to high-tech industry like semiconductors, saying the government will continue to promote 'Mission Manufacturing' under Make In India. "Our focus will be on future industries. India has taken a leap in semiconductor manufacturing with six plants, we need to take this ahead."
