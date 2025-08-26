India Better Placed As World Faces Supply Chain Issues: Modi At Suzuki E-Vitara Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India is placed at a better position while the world is struggling with supply chain issues in clean energy and clean mobility transition. He credited his government's policy since 2014 for the country's progress in manufacturing.

"Many global companies have increased their trust on India. Till a few years back, EV batteries were completely imported. The localisation of battery cells and electrodes will provide a good boost to India's EV infrastructure," he said.

"While the world is struggling with supply chain issues, India is at a much better place. This clearly highlights our policy decisions since 2014. In the past decade, electronic production has jumped by 500%, mobile production has jumped by 2700%," the PM said.

"We are aware about critical rare elements shortage, the government hence launched the Critical Mineral Mission. This mission will be carried out in more than 1200 locations across India," Modi said.