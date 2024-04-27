India Becoming Attractive For Clinical Trials, Says Pharma Industry Leaders

Over the past 10 years, clinical trials in India have become easier, more accessible and accelerated, experts from the pharma sector have said as top multinationals are increasingly looking at the country as their base for clinical trials.

Data from 2017 to 2023 shows that phase two and phase three clinical trials are growing at about 15% to 18% in India. This is primarily because of the 10 modifications done to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, according to Badhri Srinivasan, head of Global Clinical Operations, Novartis.