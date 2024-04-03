India Becomes Suzuki’s Second Market To Cross 3 Crore Cumulative Production Mark

With India becoming the world's third-largest passenger vehicle market and poised to grow stronger in coming years, he said, 'To fulfil customer demand and aspirations, we plan to invest further and increase our annual production capacity to 4 million units by FY 2030-31.'

Further, Takeuchi said, 'Working towards this, we will set up two new green field manufacturing plants of 10 lakh capacity each at Kharkhoda, Haryana and Gujarat. We will also enhance our range of models from present 18 to 28 by FY 2030-31.'

In January, the company announced an investment of Rs 35,000 crore to set up its second plant in Gujarat. Earlier in 2022, the company stated that it would invest Re 18,000 crore on a new manufacturing unit at Kharkhoda.