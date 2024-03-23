India-Based Outsourcing Field Will Change With AI, Automation: IOpex CEO

"We are giving cutting-edge technology that is changing the world. The Indian outsourcing scene is going to see a significant change in the next five to seven years. There could be a drop in headcount because there is going to be AI and co-pilots. Much of the writing (60%) is done by co-pilots," Ramani said.

"If I don't embrace AI, I will become a victim. I am a merchant of disruption. I am the beneficiary of people like Infosys who are victims of the public market. They can't go out and say I am cutting down employees. Since I am a private company, I can do that," he said.

"I am the beneficiary of the business that they can't pick up because I am the merchant of disruption. This is going to be a potential next generation services company that will come out from India and that will take out business from existing services companies," Ramani said.

Knowledge, according to him, is getting commoditised. Using AI, one could now ask ChatGPT to generate a model for a rocket engine. ChatGPT is a form of generative AI, a tool that lets users enter prompts to receive humanlike images, text or videos that are created by AI.

"ChatGPT will give you a design. It may not be completely functional. Previously, you needed an army at ISRO to build the foundation and others to further build on it. Now, basic human knowledge has become commoditized," he said.

"Do you want to use people to do higher order things and add to the commoditised knowledge? In the next 15 to 20 years, there are going to be fewer factories. About 80 % will be commoditised knowledge," he said. "I will encourage every new graduate and everyone in the industry to actually engage on how to use co-pilots and drive higher added values. Knowledge is absolutely commoditised now."

"The previous Industrial Revolution saw electricity and others commoditised. This time around, knowledge is commoditized. Now that AI has come, try to take the basics and build value-added things," Ramani said.

In the AI-driven business landscape, people had to discover new avenues to gain knowledge, he said. "With the U.S. taking a definite stand on AI chip-making in China, I think all engineers in India will have to look to new skills beyond writing software. A 100-person project could now turn out to be a 10-person project. I think the entry-level engineering world will get commoditised," he said.